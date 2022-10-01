The horrific murder of a reporter in the line of duty brings home the importance of the First Amendment. The judicial system must not use this tragedy to undermine press freedom. Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was stabbed to death outside his home on Sept. 3. He had recently written reports highlighting dysfunction in the Clark County public administrator’s office. Days after his killing, Metro police arrested Robert Telles, the elected official who runs the office. He awaits his day in court.

As part of the investigation, police seized four computers, a hard drive and a cellphone from German’s home. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys now seek to search those devices for information that could be related to the crime.

