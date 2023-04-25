Sometimes a single statistic makes it obvious that a public policy has been an utter failure. Just look at New York City.

The Big Apple is experiencing a big increase in robberies. The number of shoplifting reports has doubled over the past five years, hitting around 64,000 last year. Only 34 percent of those complaints resulted in an arrest. That’s down from 60 percent in 2017. From 2019 to 2022, thefts of items worth less than $1,000 at major retailers increased by more than 50 percent. The number is likely much higher given that not all such crimes are reported.

