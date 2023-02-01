There are lies and liars and then there’s George Santos. Last week, news broke that the Justice Department wants the Federal Election Commission to delay taking action against the New York Republican. The congressman has faced mounting criticism and legal woes for his serial falsehoods. The FEC, which is a civil agency, has been scrutinizing his campaign finance paperwork. This news indicates the Justice Department is conducting a criminal probe.

Normally, newly elected members of Congress don’t make much of an impression. But Rep. Santos is national news because he seems to be allergic to the truth in a way that makes even veteran politicians blush.

