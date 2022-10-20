Unconstitutional acts don’t become constitutional because you like the results. That’s why Congress, not the president, needs to give legal status to illegal immigrants brought here as children.
Earlier this month, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled a Texas federal judge correctly found that the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals is unconstitutional. Barack Obama unilaterally created DACA in 2012. The program grants certain protections to those who came to the United States illegally as children. Eligible participants can receive work permits and protection from deportation. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen has since allowed the program to continue for those already enrolled while the case continues.
The justification for this program is straightforward. A 28-year-old crossing the border illegally has a choice in the matter.
An 8-year-old doesn’t. Was he or she supposed to run away from his parents?
These children grew up in America, learning the language and culture. They went to school here and work here. In many cases, they’ve become productive members of society and are a benefit to their communities.
Facing a tough re-election campaign in 2012, he changed his tune and enacted DACA on his own. In 2020, Chief Justice John Roberts stopped Donald Trump from ending the program, saying he didn’t follow the steps laid out by the Administrative Procedures Act.
Giving DACA recipients permanent legal status is compassionate, fully justified and supported by the vast majority of Americans. Congress should act to do precisely that before the court strikes this program down.
