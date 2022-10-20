Unconstitutional acts don’t become constitutional because you like the results. That’s why Congress, not the president, needs to give legal status to illegal immigrants brought here as children.

Earlier this month, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled a Texas federal judge correctly found that the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals is unconstitutional. Barack Obama unilaterally created DACA in 2012. The program grants certain protections to those who came to the United States illegally as children. Eligible participants can receive work permits and protection from deportation. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen has since allowed the program to continue for those already enrolled while the case continues.

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.