Editor: October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. The goal is to heighten awareness so victims get the strength to leave their abusers, so neighbors have the courage to call police, and for individuals to recognize when a toxic relationship is unhealthy for you and your family.
Physical violence, sexual violence, stalking, emotional abuse, psychological aggression and intimidation are all forms of domestic violence. Many victims do not leave relationships out of fear, lack of support, minimum legal resources and economic barriers.
Most people are already aware that domestic violence happens. But everyone needs to be aware of their own role in promoting healthy relationships and connecting people to help. That is how we recognize abuse around us and protect our community.
You can show your support by wearing purple on Thursday, Oct. 22, placing a purple ribbon on your shirt, and replacing the lights at your home or your business with purple lights. There are several events statewide and within Mohave County throughout October that bring communities together.
If you need further information, please contact the Domestic Violence Advocate at the Mohave County Victim/Witness Program at 928-718-4967.
Laura Escapule
Kingman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.