Editor: Gov. Doug Ducey is right on to spend $100 million for wildfire prevention; June 15th article by Howard Fischer.
We need to reach Ducey to show that utilizing large goat herds would be a brilliant investment. Goats crop brush and grass while protecting firefighters from catastrophic hot fires.
Laura Flood
Prescott
