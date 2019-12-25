Editor: When I was teaching fifth-grade U.S. History & Government in 1998, I resented President Bill Clinton’s behavior forcing me to address questions from 10-year olds regarding fellatio. I have spent much of my life being a parent and an elementary school teacher. During that time, never did I demonstrate or encourage “name-calling” as an appropriate way to interact with people.
Respect was a daily mantra! I also taught that honesty is the best policy & that a relationship based on lies was worthless.
Today’s president is not a very good example to set before children as a moral human being.
However, his language would be a great example to use in demonstrating the difference between facts and opinions When preparing my students for those god-awful test we were required to administer, I would coach them: “Any time you encounter a superlative-ex. best, biggest, fantastic, largest ever, greatest, strongest, healthiest, you can be sure that the answer is opinion!”
Laura J. Sadler-Harperink
Lake Havasu City
