Editor: In response to Ron Paseka opinion! If you knew the laws in Arizona, you would have known that you need a OHV sticker on your side by side to use the desert! When we licensed our side by side, we were told that we needed an OHV sticker.
Locals have to pay for the sticker and so should you. I am glad to hear that they finally enforced the law because I see a lot of side by sides without it!
Laura Smith
Lake Havasu City
