Editor: In regard to Art Saboski’s letter of April 22, Earth Day, here is my perspective on why folks might look to democratic socialist countries like in Scandinavia as a model. I think the inequality that has skyrocketed in our country since the 1980s, concentrating capital in the hands of a few, and the desperation of hard-working folks across this country, losing their family’s health insurance when losing their job, being one paycheck away from ruin, is saddening and hard to accept.
I can only hope we come out of all this with a new perspective on priorities. Do we need to get right back on course, making this planet unlivable for our grandchildren’s children? Do we need to continue endless war, the only reality anyone younger than 20 even knows? Can we recognize that science and religion both tell us to follow the Golden Rule, that we are all family, one tribe of homo sapiens spinning through empty space on this precious green and blue chunk of rock, together with all of life, and can we redirect our energies to loving and supporting each other and our only home?
Catastrophes have within them possibilities for change. Let’s make it a change for the better.
Laurel Freeman
Prescott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.