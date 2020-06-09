Editor: One of the most basic, legitimate functions of government is to “insure domestic Tranquility ... and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.” For this purpose, society establishes laws and delegates the use of force to designated organizations, by mutual agreement, to enforce those laws. The First Amendment prohibits Congress from “abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble ...” As a citizen and a taxpayer, I support the city’s expenditure of $45,000 to protect these rights. Let us honor those in previous generations and those now living who “pledge our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor” to the defense of individual rights and equal justice under law for all people. The cost of free speech, along with the rest of the Bill of Rights, has been paid many times over with the lives, fortunes, and sacred honor of patriots since 1776. The value of these rights? Priceless.
Lauren Wakefield
Lake Havasu City
