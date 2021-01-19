Editor: The First Amendment is 45 words, very simple: Congress shall make no law ... If privately-owned media are “reined in by Washington,” your newspaper’s contents would be regulated by the party in power. Perhaps a quota of two full pages a day of the leader’s opinions and grievances? Also, Trump and his supporters are by no means silenced. They have the opportunity to issue press releases, address the nation on television or radio, write letters to the editor, issue executive orders ... they are not helpless victims here! Tampering with the First Amendment in any way would indeed be a slippery slope.
Lauren Wakefield
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Thank you Lauren. It is amazing how many people have no idea what the First Amendment actually says.
