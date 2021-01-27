Editor: I haven’t written a letter to the editor in quite a while but when I read Kandi Finfrock’s latest conservative screed, I just had to write and point out the impeccable timing and absolute irony of her last letter of Jan. 6. She said, “You won’t see conservatives rioting, looting, burning buildings and destroying property if Democrats succeed in stealing this election.” She said this the very day of the MAGA insurrection in Washington where we witnessed that very shameful and destructive behavior right before our very eyes. Also quite ironically Kandi’s description of her detractors as attacking the person, not the content, name-calling, intimidation, and veiled threats sounds an awful lot like the exact tactics of her Fearless Leader!
LaVerne Nygren
Lake Havasu City
