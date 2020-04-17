Editor: Californians need to go home and stay there. I am from North Dakota and staying in a private home with a friend. I see you come here every weekend and go do your thing with boats and land rovers as you are right across the street from where I am staying. Governor Ducey closed the border. Close the lake, landing, close anything to keep out of state people home. I can’t go home because I can’t get a flight out. Even if I could I wouldn’t risk being on an airplane with someone who might be infected.
Leanna Hudson
Fargo, ND
