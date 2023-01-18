Editor: Who in the daylights does Biasiucci, Borrelli and Gillette think they are? They were elected to represent their constituents. I guarantee you this cockamamie voting change they want is only another attempt at voter suppression. A majority of voters in this state vote early or by Mail. If they should happen to fall ill and can not get out to vote they will be punished by making them start the process all over. They know that all this garbage about early voting is just going to frustrate people into not voting, therefore then causing REAL rigged elections. I feel it’s time that the people in office start doing what they were elected to do and get off this dead horse they keep trying to ride! Instead of representing the orange Jesus and his followers, and worrying about getting re-elected, they should do their job and represent all of the voters! I doubt they’ll have mine and other’s votes again if they don’t get to work on the real issues in this state!
Lee Gicking
(1) comment
Gah-Lee you couldn’t be more ignorant.
Those individuals you don’t like are literally speaking for the people within their district.
That’s why we voted for them!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.