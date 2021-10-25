Editor: Joe Thomas hit that nail on the head! But he did forget, “All Democrats Are Far Left” Jim Rosensweet and “Yes I Drank The Orange Kool-Aide” Kurt Krueger! Let’s hope we get fresh people to write in!
Lee Gicking
Lake Havasu City
Editor: This letter is in response to the Oct. 20 letter titled “Save the Kittens.…
It’s not until you leave the United States that you realize how angry Americans are.
