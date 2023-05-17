Editor: I would like to respond to Mr. Kurt Krueger. As a woman of rape I fully understand the rights of a woman. If the government was to tell the male population that they had to get a vasectomy there would be an up roar. Just like all these anti-vaxxers that got up in arms and said it’s their body not the government’s. Especially when it’s for the greater good. Well it’s my body, no one else’s. Abortion is between me and my god. I will answer for it when I die! You have no right to judge me; In fact the Bible teaches you tolerance and tells you that God is the judge (see the book of James for one).
As for your scripture it does not specifically say “ban books”. However this a constitutional problem. The First Amendment is about freedom of speech, books and press included. It also states separation of church and state!
