Editor: I am totally shocked by how many idiots are still traveling around. Coming here from other states and shopping in the stores buying up all our supplies. Boating on the lake when you can’t stay 6 feet apart!
Now we have our first case of a visitor with the virus in our hospital. What part of self quarantine made them think that they could still travel? This is just stupid. They need to stay in their own state of residence and not come here and risk infecting people. Go home where you belong in this uncertain time! We all need to take this seriously this not a joke.
Lee Gicking
Lake Havasu City
