Editor: With regards to Wm. Sitzer’s June 26 letter to the editor, at least Joe Biden’s wife (Dr. Jill Biden, aka: “horrible person”) is a real doctor unlike (Doctor) William Sitzer. It’s pretty incredible that (Doctor) Sitzer can diagnose a condition by watching television, since I can’t get any physician in this town to diagnose my condition without having an in-person visit and multiple tests performed. For all I know, Wm. Sitzer is a plumber or a gardener and definitely not qualified to diagnose Biden’s condition. Maybe he’s a psychiatrist and can make a long distance diagnosis of the other presidential candidate.
Lee Wheeler
Lake Havasu City
