Editor: Your reporting on the Mohave County covid-19 covers everything accurately and complete. I’m guessing that Robert P Bowen, in his letter published in Thursday’s News-Herald, is not going to page 6 “for the rest of the story”, as Paul Harvey always said.
My husband and I process this information differently than Robert because we believe the stay at home strategy is working.
I’m having trouble following Mr. Bowen’s thought process about the flu. The stories you print always reflect that some one tested positive for the covid-19 virus and not the flu. I’ve had the flu and got over it, but I really don’t want to test covid-19 on our family.
It is not the responsibility of the News-Herald to determine if this is a “high number or low number”. That’s the responsibility of the specialist who are working with this virus everyday.
Keep reporting the numbers. World O Meter shows 61,849 deaths in the US this morning. We are just happy we are not one of them.
Lee Wheeler
Lake Havasu City
