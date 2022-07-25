Editor: I want to thank all of the residents of Mohave and La Paz Counties. You've elected me as your Arizona State Representative for 3 1/2 years, and it has been an honor representing the district I was born and raised in.
I think it's important that when someone runs for re-election, they should be able to prove their accomplishments to you. I can proudly say that from the moment I was elected, I've been getting things done! Here are a few things I've accomplished as your Representative:
• My bill, HB2111, made Arizona a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State. If the Federal Government tries to pass new laws that infringe on your God given right to keep and bear arms, they won't apply in Arizona.
• My bill, HB2889, added life in prison, without parole, for any repeat offender convicted of child sex crimes and human/sex trafficking.
• My bill, HB2696, allows the state of Arizona, for the first time in history, to arrest and prosecute anybody involved with smuggling illegals into our country.
• HB2107- My bill stops Government from shutting down businesses during a pandemic. Forcing small businesses to close, while big box stores stayed open, was wrong. Never again in Arizona!
• We banned men from playing in women's sports.
• We banned critical race theory.
• We banned transgender surgeries under the age of 18.
• We passed the largest tax cut in Arizona history. Arizona now has a flat income tax of 2.5%.
• We removed the state portion of your property tax.
• We removed Arizona income taxes from veterans pensions.
• We secured $66 million dollars to repave State Route 95.
• We secured $550 million for border security, including the wall.
• We secured money to start the second bridge in LHC.
I hope that I have earned your vote on Aug 2!
