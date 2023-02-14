Editor: After reading the article on water conservation in last Sunday’s paper, I think the first plan of action should be not if, but when, the shortage comes, a plan should already be in place. Second, and very importantly, stop building pools for all of these housing projects. They all take a lot of water use and we need all we have here. Third, put a ban on new lawns and limit the watering of yards. Definitely, only desert landscaping should be approved for new projects or remodeling projects. Take it or leave it, this is our city and we have some say in things. With regard to the 87 unit apartment building being proposed, I would go one step further and say that time for water conservation is already here. Where can we possibly get the water for that project, let alone all of the other building already under way? Don’t punish the long term residents here. The city does not need to grow by leaps and bounds. In fact, it can’t seem to keep up with the demand for our city street repair. Repair our streets before you approve yet more building.
Leona Marshall
