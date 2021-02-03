Editor: My family and friends use and enjoy the Bureau of Land Management-maintained camp sites along the eastern shore of Lake Havasu. We are against the proposed Thirty Mile Trail. Knowing these camp sites are only accessible by boat, makes the outing more enjoyable for boaters. When we use the camp sites along the shoreline, we feel safe and secure while we are away. Having a trail allowing hikers to show up at any time, even when campers are gone for a short time in their oars, would not be right. When we are at the camp site, we know that nobody will enter unannounced because we see and hear them coming from the water. Whereas foot traffic, would not allow one to hear an approaching hiker until they were at the camp site.
Now don’t get me wrong, my family and I enjoy hiking on public trails too. And as anyone knows, when you’re camping in the wilderness, people will easily walk in on your camp site. We also know that government camp sites post signs warning to protect personal property. I find most boaters do this without being reminded.
Boaters and hikers in this application will have a problem mixing. Let’s not forget, Lake Havasu does not have a speed limit, or noise limitations. Lake Havasu is a big playground for boating world. Which is a different mindset from hikers who prefer a more peaceful natural environment. These two distinct mindsets will clash in time, and there will be problems.
Right now the only way one can reach the campsites along Lake Havasu’s shoreline id by boat. If the proposed trail is built connecting the lake camp sites are going to be available to ant body at any time. Some of these people might be vagrants. Some of these people will hike with their dogs more than likely off leash, and dogs will be running through camp sites and defacing all over the place.
I don’t feel with the present economy, and vagrancy running amuck throughout our country, this is not the time to spend tax payer dollars on a nature trail inviting this kind of behavior near Lake Havasu. If this trail becomes reality, I know I will not feel safe at a campsite along the edge of the lake ever again.
In conclusion, if you feel this trail is a must, then build it further away from the shoreline, higher up, where the vistas are located. Then have a couple of spur line trails that meander down to the water’s edge in areas where there are no existing camp sites.
Leonard and Kathey Staley
Lake Havasu City
Wow what class warfare. Public lands should be available to all. I have seen my share of shady looking characters boating. And I have seen the campsites only accessible by water trashed. Most hikers would not be hiking or camping during the prime boating season since it’s to hot.
