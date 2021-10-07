Editor: If only 50% of people got the Polio and Small Pox vaccinations years ago, we wouldn’t have been able to eradicate these horrible viruses in the U.S. America would be full of crippled sick and dying kids and people.
Please consider this when thinking about getting vaccinated for covid or not.
Les Fullerton
Skull Valley
