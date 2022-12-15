Editor: I read with interest your editorial “Our View” in today’s News Herald recommending that the City Council pause housing development on the Island until a second bridge becomes a reality. Are you aware that there is another island in Lake Havasu, and that it also faces the same safety concerns and congestion issues set out in your editorial? There is an island at the top of Lake Havasu City, known as The Foothills.

The bridge in or out of this island is Cherry Tree Boulevard. It is the only bridge from the Foothills to the rest of Lake Havasu City.

