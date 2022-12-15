Editor: I read with interest your editorial “Our View” in today’s News Herald recommending that the City Council pause housing development on the Island until a second bridge becomes a reality. Are you aware that there is another island in Lake Havasu, and that it also faces the same safety concerns and congestion issues set out in your editorial? There is an island at the top of Lake Havasu City, known as The Foothills.
The bridge in or out of this island is Cherry Tree Boulevard. It is the only bridge from the Foothills to the rest of Lake Havasu City.
At present there is a development plan, approved by the City Council, that limits the number of residential lots that can be developed in the Foothills to about 700 lots. About 600 have been actually developed in the six approved developments over the past decade or so.
Yet, recently the land north of Cherry Tree, called Trinity, is being graded with the expectation that the City Council will approve a plan that would increase the number of residential lots from the current level of 600 to over 1,000 residential lots. The developer has held a public meeting to describe their plans. These numbers come from that meeting.
Sound familiar? The similarities are striking. But unlike the Island which has bridge with an emergency lane, the top of Cherry Tree is limited to a two lane divided boulevard.
There is no emergency lane. Emergency response times in the Foothills are already greater than the generally accepted standards.
The proposed addition will put unacceptable strains on the police and fire departments, as well as other emergency service vehicles.
Over 300 local residents impacted by the proposed expansion sent a letter to the City Council, the Planning Commission, the chief of police, and the fire chief expressing their concerns.
In particular, that the proposed development would cause massive congestion at intersections around Cherry Tree and McCulloch boulevards and could create significant delays in emergency services.
The Council and Commission have not yet publicly reviewed, or approved the expansion.
Privately, there is a general feeling that a “second bridge” would be needed to offset the impact of the expansion on traffic on Cherry Tree before anything can be approved. However, as yet, there is apparently no proposal to add a second bridge.
In fact, without any official approvals, the developers have begun massive grading of the area off Cherry Tree. It seems very unlikely that the expense of grading this area would be undertaken without some discussions and an expectation that their project would be approved and would proceed as they plan.
Now is the time to think seriously about the wisdom of allowing hundreds more permanent residents in the Foothills without a better traffic plan.
That plan needs to be reviewed and completed before construction of the proposed expansion should be approved.
