Editor: The other day you had two articles on a second or continuing pandemic. Interesting that they would do this right before an election. I think that if the left tries to do this again! Basically shutting down the country! The public out cry and push back will cause an unrest so great that the country will revolt. They are at the boiling point now, with the high prices and loss of homes and jobs! We still have not recovered from the last pandemic! With all the lies coming out that the government has spread, the public is not willing to put up with much more! That is my thought on a second pandemic!
Jerry Courtney
(2) comments
Uhhhh it was President Trump and his administration who shut down the country....
Only after he was advised by Fauci and the rest of the so called experts. As it turned out it was a bad decision and Trump was crucified for calling it the China virus.
