Editor: Oh, good grief. I’ve got three letters to answer so here goes. Nancie Echeverria asked what I thought the U.S. would be like in 10 years if us Democrats had complete control. It would be a mess. Our Democracy works best when the Congress is split. One house Democrats and the other Republicans. Think back to your high schools civics class and checks and balances. Of course that supposes that members of both parties have the good of the country first in mind. Not just getting re-elected. A good argument for term limits.
Second, Bruce Warner: It was our outgoing Republican governor who certified the last election. He didn’t like it but he knew the election was legitimate. As did the Republican, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. As did dozens of other Republican governors around the country. They may not have liked the election results, but they stood up for the Constitution.
