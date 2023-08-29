Editor: Imagine this - Three shiny black carry-alls pull up in front of a residence in a nice neighborhood. Federal agents pile out of all three and surround the house with the entry team at the front door. They knock and announce they are federal officers and then force the door open. They rush inside. The first one in yells out “IRS! Everyone on the floor!” As the head of the household drops down on his belly he asks “But what did we do?” “You failed to report interest income on your bank account in 2019!” is the answer.
Since the federal government os arming IRS agents, we now see the effect of incompetency as one of their agents lies dead from a shot fired by another agent. What insanity has determined that it necessary to arm IRS agents? What are they going to enforce that they need the protection of a gun? And what will they have the FBI doing? Looking over tax returns?
There are many different branches in the federal government and each has a specialty for a reason. Are they going to change the name of the Internal Revenue Service to the Internal Revenue Enforcement? Another question is are each IRS agents given a law enforcement commission? The accident that got an IRS agent killed exposes a poorly run agency where 1. An IRS agent had his finger on the trigger when he should not have. 2. The instructor was lax in checking and insisting that everyone keep their fingers off the trigger. 3. The gun that fired was pointed at the agent that died. None of these instances would have been allowed on a range where law enforcement officers were training of even shooting clubs. A clear indication that IRS agents have a job that does NOT require the carrying of weapons and that IRS range masters lack the training to enforce the rules of the range. Let the IRS agents handle paperwork, not handguns.
