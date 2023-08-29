Editor: Imagine this - Three shiny black carry-alls pull up in front of a residence in a nice neighborhood. Federal agents pile out of all three and surround the house with the entry team at the front door. They knock and announce they are federal officers and then force the door open. They rush inside. The first one in yells out “IRS! Everyone on the floor!” As the head of the household drops down on his belly he asks “But what did we do?” “You failed to report interest income on your bank account in 2019!” is the answer.

Since the federal government os arming IRS agents, we now see the effect of incompetency as one of their agents lies dead from a shot fired by another agent. What insanity has determined that it necessary to arm IRS agents? What are they going to enforce that they need the protection of a gun? And what will they have the FBI doing? Looking over tax returns?

