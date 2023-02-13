Editor: It occurred to me that there are Americans who are not free, not due to slavery, but due to political imprisonment from our corrupt Department of Justice. Records are sketchy as to who and how many are still awaiting arraignment for their Jan. 6 (2021) actions. The last I heard was that many are in horrible conditions, some in solitary confinement, and others lacking medical care. Held in the DC Department of Corrections, many have been denied legal counsel. If you are familiar with our Bill of Rights Article VI, you know every citizen is guaranteed the right to a speedy trial by an impartial jury.
Many have been there for over a year and should be charged with whatever the crime … especially if it is for trespassing and vandalism. And it should be reiterated that only one person died from violence that day, and that was Ashley Babbitt who was a Veteran shot by a Capitol police officer. What is going on with that murder case? Nothing. What a difference for BLM rioters who actually burned buildings.
