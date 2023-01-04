Editor: I am sure I read not long ago in this paper that then Governor Ducey set aside $68 million to remove the shipping containers from federal lands along the border. Most likely just in time to avoid a being hauled into court. So it was Hobbs doing her job in upholding the law and removing the containers. It is bizarre how Republicans can hate so many things and keep harping on them over and over. The sky is not falling, the world will not end anytime soon and the sun will come up tomorrow so don’t fret. The majority has spoken and you selfish far right wingers are hopefully a dwindling minority. I am happy to see the Trump flags slowly fading away in this city. Instead of complaining about immigration come up with a plan to fix it.
Jim Steward
