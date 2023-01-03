Editor: This is an open letter to Verizon: I have canceled you because your services are lousy. You run your business like a gas station, every office is independent, but every store is carrying your name, Verizon. I went to Verizon to get the free new phone that you advertised on TV.

The Pixel 6 is a very good phone, the guy at the Verizon store here in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, said the bill would be the same or a little higher than what I was paying which was $55 per month. It ended up being $98.98 per month and it took me five days to receive the new phone.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.