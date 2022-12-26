Editor: My New Year’s resolution is to be more positive in 2023. So here are a few examples of being positive in 2023.
I am positive that Joe Biden and his merry band of globalists are out to ruin America.
Thank you for reading!
I am positive that conservatives will continue to fight for America, no matter how we are slandered and demeaned in the national media.
I am positive that progressives will be smug and condescending along with the politicians they have put into office, all while those same politicians do everything to enrich themselves at our and America’s expense.
I am positive that our wide open border is a national security threat.
I am positive that all our tax dollars being sent to Ukraine will go down some dark, unaccounted for, drain.
I am positive that the majority of politicians (both sides) are corrupt and care nothing about the Americans they supposedly represent.
I am positive America is in a very dark place under Democrat rule.
I am positive that God wins in the end, anyway, in spite of them.
I am positive that I wish all Havasu residents and Americans a Happy and Prosperous (though prosperity is doubtful) New Year!
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
