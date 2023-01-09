Editor: There have been several articles printed regarding how chaotic the US House has been over the last week in selecting the House Speaker. It’s been called a clown show and, according to President Biden, it is an embarrassment to our country. I don’t see it that way at all. In fact I have watched the process with interest and found it an example of democracy. Thanks should go to the Group of 20 representatives negotiating the House Rules. These rules will limit the Speaker’s power, which will give more power in legislating to the House membership.
There are many restrictions on financial bills. Hopefully this will work at a balanced budget and bringing down our $32 Trillion debt. Each bill must be germane to the topic and not another omnibus bill filled with pork. Current spending will be reviewed and terminated if not necessary. A subcommittee will be established to investigate the US government agencies and the depth of controlling social media.
The US has high inflation … outrageous spending … crime still on the rise … drugs … attacks on our educational system … (I could go on) … and millions of illegal immigrants coming across our southern border. Joe Biden is planning a trip to Mexico and may stop at our border, finally. But this was not enough to sway Independents and moderate Democrats at the ballot box. The Republican party will be doing an in-depth review of why they lost Arizona and other states. Poor messaging? Republicans not supporting the other after the primary? Being over spent in advertising? President Biden claiming we need to keep our democracy by voting Democratic. So did I miss when the Democrats became the Democratic party, which then makes the Republicans not?
Senator Kelly and now Governor Hobbs should be held to their campaign promises of Border Security. Presently we don’t have the willpower to help our homeless, our vets, and those who live in poverty. We have the Biden administration quite happily covering the costs for the illegals. Oh, wait, it’s the border states that are picking up the bills for housing and food. Soon our state educational system and medical facilities will be overwhelmed. Keep their phone number in your Contacts and keep this as a priority issue until we have a wall, better technology and funding of our border agents.
