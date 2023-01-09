Editor: There have been several articles printed regarding how chaotic the US House has been over the last week in selecting the House Speaker. It’s been called a clown show and, according to President Biden, it is an embarrassment to our country. I don’t see it that way at all. In fact I have watched the process with interest and found it an example of democracy. Thanks should go to the Group of 20 representatives negotiating the House Rules. These rules will limit the Speaker’s power, which will give more power in legislating to the House membership.

There are many restrictions on financial bills. Hopefully this will work at a balanced budget and bringing down our $32 Trillion debt. Each bill must be germane to the topic and not another omnibus bill filled with pork. Current spending will be reviewed and terminated if not necessary. A subcommittee will be established to investigate the US government agencies and the depth of controlling social media.

