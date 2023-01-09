Editor: I hate the drive to Walmart and its environs and the traffic on State Route 95. It just contributes to urban sprawl. Now we have 256 acres approved for a massive RV park and other developments.
I find that most city supervisors represent commercial interests and put their interests ahead of peoples needs. If we continue to grow based in commercial interests alone we will have a strung out city along 95 for miles as they hunt for cheaper land.
I feel that the city of the future needs to centralize the city with denser housing in the middle to maximize transportation systems. Create commercial zones that improve traffic flow. So it seems to me that city should adopt a 10 year plan that limits growth beyond a certain semicircle along the lake.
That plan would also include minimum “green” zones for parks, sports and playgrounds per square mile that developers must provide for. It would also try to unravel some of the complex wandering roads in this city as we grow to improve traffic flow. Route 95 needs a major rethink to fix the stop and go traffic. US90 from California to Florida went through downtown Mobile, AL in the 1950s with a traffic light on every block. Without a single computer they managed to allow traffic to move at 35 mph with almost no traffic stops over many miles. I am not sure if the answer is a limited access road of proper traffic light timing, but, we need a long term solution.
Our most important asset is not the “London Bridge” it is the lake. I think we should preserve as much of the shoreline for public access as possible. I would like to have the city negotiate with the governor to take over the state park in our city and reduce or eliminate the fees for entrance and perhaps phase out the RV park.
The paper is the ideal forum for the city to present a 10 year plan based on expected growth. We would then have town meetings to have input from the public. The city could also call for volunteers to meet and have scull sessions with city planers about the future.
