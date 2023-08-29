Editor: In response to Ms. Deborah Courtney’s letter accusing the Mohave County Elected officials of wasting tax dollars and slapping tax payers in the face.
I am the Mohave County Assessor. I look forward to our yearly visits to Beaver Dam/Littlefield as do the citizens in Beaver Dam/Littlefield. Unfortunately, most of these tax payers do not have a chance to meet with our county staff and elected officials all year long due to the distance from Kingman, thus this meeting is extremely fruitful and important for the folks that live there. Not only did Ms. Courtney suggest using Zoom, but she also suggested we were campaigning while there. Besides the many advantages of going in person, many of the property owners do not use Zoom and would have felt very disenfranchised as a Mohave County taxpayer. For these distant property owners this yearly event is the service you said you don’t mind paying as a taxpayer. As for the campaigning accusation, there was not one signature sheet out and I don’t remember an elected official that suggested they vote for them at the next election. This meeting was not a political event, this meeting was for the taxpayers.
