Editor: I am involved with a lot of groups in our community and I want to stay informed. But I finally have to say something after reading the article on the drag show. Again, you are mischaracterizing the people who wanted the show to be 18+. A show with actors named “XXX Latte” and “Deeperlove” where alcohol is being served in a private venue....and children are encouraged to attend free by a tax-payer funded website and social media.
All the opposing group asked for was that it be an adult only event, just like Thunder Down Under or any other similar-themed production.
