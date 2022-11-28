Editor: Have you seen these commercials, run at great expense after an election, wherein a “lifelong Republican” says: “Oh these election deniers are horrible, they are the greatest threat to democracy ever, they cannot be tolerated or listened to or Democracy itself is in peril!”
Huh. You would think that if everything were on the up and up, if there were, truly, no hint of fraud or scandal, that those who won the election would not oppose no they would embrace any audit, any recount any measure of scrutiny that would erase the cloud of suspicion over what was, to say the least, a horribly mismanaged election.
