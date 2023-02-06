Editor: In response to Rob Miles and his criticism of me over ivermectin in your Feb. 2 edition, I’d like to set the record straight. About a year or so ago I wrote in one of my letters to you, and you were kind enough to print it, that the New England Journal of Medicine and the Lancet Report’s paper on the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for covid was bogus. Fox News reported it as well as The Guardian and others.
According to Europe PMC, 31 countries in Africa used ivermectin as a treatment. Morbidity and mortality were lower than the 22 countries that didn’t use it. India also used ivermectin with success. However, big pharma has $billions it’s willing to spend to not let a cheap, safe drug ruin their sales. You’ll also find big Media, a strong arm of the democrat party, will not allow anything to interrupt their big money makers. If you want to read more of that story, you’ll find it at BizNews.
