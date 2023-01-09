Editor: Since I do not own an EV, I wasn’t aware that Lake Havasu City doesn’t have EV Charging Stations for public use, until a visitor from California drove her EV here. We discovered all three charging stations in Lake Havasu are private, not for public use. She was asked to leave after she plugged into a charger at the parking lot of a large hotel.
Kingman, and even Needles have rows of EV charging stations for public use. What’s wrong with our City ? The Lake Havasu City Council should immediately look into the situation and make any necessary remedies for public EV charging stations. State or Federal grants are probably available to correct this. If not, the City might partner with local businesses and auto dealerships to get this done.
