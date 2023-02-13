Editor: The Panhandling Bill news report caught my eye. A state Senator who I do not know, Kavanagh (R-District 2), introduced two bills regarding individuals asking for help on public streets. I ask your readers to consider my perspective. It is illogical to expect homeless persons who are completely without options, men and women, sometimes even children and dogs, who are reduced to asking for help on a street corner, to be able to pay a $250 fine.
The results of this misguided government action include a burden on law enforcement, local court resources, local (municipal and county) jails. This proposed legislation is a lose-lose for all concerned: law enforcement, public servants, tax payers, and neighbors who are barely surviving this life in Arizona. Senator Borelli, I’ve never encountered a sleeping homeless human being in Lake Havasu who endangered my safety.
