Editor: As a follow-up to Fred Mohun’s letter, on the second anniversary of Abbey Gate in Afghanistan, President Biden stated that the airlift was well executed.
This pained the 13 Gold Star families who lost loved ones there. At least Congressman Issa is listening to them, as well as our former President who recently met with the families.
My son and grandson served in the Middle East, and I thank God that they returned safely. It will soon be an anniversary for Sept. 11, 2001, when our world stood still.
Hopefully, all Americans will take a moment to honor those who died from the terrorist attacks and those first responders who ran into the flames. It seems like just yesterday when President Bush stood with a bull horn on a mountain of destruction.
Hopefully, President Biden will be here to lay a wreath and express condolences to the survivors, as we will never forget.
(4) comments
My thanks to your son and grandson for their service in the Middle East. It had to be hard for the rest of you to wonder about their safety during their deployments. As for Biden laying at wreath at the WTC...he is going to visit Alaska instead. That tragedy is not as important to him it seems as visiting the frozen tundra and avoiding being seen by the media.
Perhaps if George W. Bush had paid attention and acted on all the warnings he was getting about an eminent attack on U.S. soil from his advisors and in his daily briefings, 9/11 would be like any other day.
MC is just a Monday night quarterbacking die-hard demorat. Anybody on the right is always wrong but no one on the left is ever wrong especially if he's Joe Biden. Even his disastrous Afghanistan pull out got a pass from the fake news and the demorat establishment.
He's been invited up to Alaska for a 31 Flavors (Baskin Robbins) Grand Opening.
