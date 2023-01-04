Editor: I recently read an article in the Wall Street Journal regarding the water situation in The West and Arizona in particular. The story featured an offer of a company based in Israel to build a desalinization plant to serve primarily Arizona. The offer was to build an intake in Mexico at Rocky Point, an intake line from there to the Arizona border, where a desalinization plant would be built, and from that point a feed line would be built to send a huge quantity of water to Phoenix and Tuscon. The cost was said to be in the 5 billion dollar range. Some of the fine points and details of this may have been forgotten by me at this point.
I was quite impressed that the quantity of water proposed to be produced would have the potential to make a huge impact on our water shortage here in Arizona.
The article stated that the proposal was being studied at the state level. However, at his point, I have read nothing in our local paper, nor in any other state publication regarding this proposal.
Perhaps this is a pie in the sky proposal. However, the folks in Israel do seem to have had a lot of expertise in implementing this type of water extraction in their own country. To me, looking at all the possibilities down the road for creating new sources of water, it seems that this type of proposal may be the best long run solution.
People keep coming to the desert, we continue to use more and more water. The supply does not seem to be forthcoming in the amounts needed to supply those who live here, let alone the need created by newcomers.
Supposedly, there are people in high places looking at this proposal. It seems to me that there needs to be some information made public about this offer, and some public discussion of this at the local level.
The CAP Project was a monumental and successful development by forward thinking Arizona senators such as Barry Goldwater, Sen Fannin and Senator DeConncini. However, the CAP project is draining us dry. Almost all of the CAP project water goes to Phoenix and Tuscon.
A project such as the desalinization project aforementioned would go a long way to correct a very bad imbalance in Arizona water allocation and availability.
It is time for those in authority locally, and state wide to get involved with this idea, and see what can be done.
