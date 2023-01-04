Editor: I recently read an article in the Wall Street Journal regarding the water situation in The West and Arizona in particular. The story featured an offer of a company based in Israel to build a desalinization plant to serve primarily Arizona. The offer was to build an intake in Mexico at Rocky Point, an intake line from there to the Arizona border, where a desalinization plant would be built, and from that point a feed line would be built to send a huge quantity of water to Phoenix and Tuscon. The cost was said to be in the 5 billion dollar range. Some of the fine points and details of this may have been forgotten by me at this point.

I was quite impressed that the quantity of water proposed to be produced would have the potential to make a huge impact on our water shortage here in Arizona.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.