Editor: In reply to Mr. Pacer’s letter to the editor, published on Jan. 4: The issues at the border have been going on for many past administration’s under which both Democratic and Republican leaders can share the blame. Once again the legislative branch is back under Republican control, so legislate. Come up with some legislation to help control the flow of migrants. Oh I forgot, the Republican party can’t even pick a Speaker of the House. What an embarrassment. Get ready for two years of a do-nothing Congress.
And by the way, if you want to put your money where you keyboard is, I have a $100 that says I’ll still be living in my very comfortable home in beautiful Lake Havasu City 10 years from now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.