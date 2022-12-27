Editor: Aside from the Lord God that made all this possible and is the reason we have to celebrate, our family has so many people to thank for an absolutely miraculous Christmas. First, thank you to Stan Elliott and the Marine Reserve for not only taking the time to hand select some presents for my special needs daughter but also for dropping off a small live Christmas tree when he heard we didn’t have one. Next to the people who put that amazing lights display at the London Bridge and especially the kind Santa Claus that was so patient and understanding, promising my girl “Something Special”. Next to the pastors and congregation at City on a Hill church for the gifts as well as making sure we had enough food to eat. A big thank you to Farm Fresh for all their help, specifically Jackie who collected a perfect little gift bag for my daughter, as well as the staff and clientele of Alternate Care Solutions for their kindness and generosity towards our family. A huge thank you with a bouquet of orchids goes to Lisa Theophilus and the Kiwanas for their Toys for Tots drive that worked closely with me in finding the perfect toys for Christmas morning. And finally the biggest thank you of them all goes to everyone who donated to these or any other charity this year. Thank you, thank you so much, you made Christmas possible for us and so many others, and may God bless each and every one of you tenfold for that. Merry Christmas!
The Garay Family
(0) comments
