Editor: Recently, I watched a television show on which firing problems with torpedoes in WWII were discussed. The torpedo issues were fixed in 1943 (the war started in 1941). Why did it take so long? Partly because people’s reaction to issues — even serious ones — is often driven, not by the need to fix the problem, but by a desire to avoid blame or to gain advantage. WWII ship crews (for whom the torpedo issues had the deadliest consequences) were an easy target for military brass and civilian bomb makers to point their fingers at and blame. Only after leaders loyal to their crews took the initiative and collected enough evidence to identity the real causes (not seaman errors) were the issues fixed.
Although the potential consequences are far less deadly, I see a parallel between this story and the recent news of a possible Mohave County lawsuit against Maricopa County. Apparently, some of our supervisors feel Republican voters here have been disenfranchised by Maricopa County election problems. Taking the suit to court will require evidence of the supposed voter suppression or illegal voting and how those disenfranchised voters. Without evidence, a lawsuit is a waste of our tax dollars and county resources.
