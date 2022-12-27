Editor: We have a new President that most people don’t even realize has been installed: The Mexican Cartel. Everyone on the border knows it but the rest of the states don’t really seem to care. They will when their own family members die from fentanyl, meth or heroin.The cartels supplies people crossing the border with cell phones, nice new clothes and new shoes, and they become beholden to the cartels.
I’ve seen the pictures of the waste that’s left behind that flows into our rivers and oceans. Where are the so-called environmentalists that care about our water and land? Hiding? Who is going to pay for all the healthcare & education? All the people who have worked all their lives to save for their retirement for it to be given away to people who haven’t.
I was in a bank in Monterey, California, and I couldn’t figure out why there were only two tellers and the waiting line was out the door. I asked the manager & he said they have to hire only English/Spanish speakers. We are in the United States aren’t we?
Don’t forget about all the women and children who are trafficked. Their families will probably not ever see them again. Do you want your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to die from drugs or rape and murder situations? If you voted in a so-called leader that won’t even go to the border then you might as well start saving for funerals. Yes, I have Mexican friends but they came here legally and went through the process legally. That’s called respect.
Our first priority should be to take care of our veterans and first responders. They should all have a free cell phone, new clothes and shoes. We are beholden to them. Veterans deserve all that we can give them. Unless you have defended our country or state or have a disability all funds should go to them, not law breakers.
As a veteran I share your same thoughts. The current occupier of the WH should be indicted for treason and hanged in public at the border. He swore to uphold the constitution and protect this country from our enemy's. He has shown the country that he thinks he can ignore the laws of our land and do whatever he wants. This is how dictators operate in 3 world countries. But lets face it Trump had mean tweets.
