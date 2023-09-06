Editor: In response to the Aug. 29 John M.Crisp commentary, “The real problem with all-electric cars:” “Ramaswamy is almost certainly wrong about this.” (His claim that human behavior is causing climate change being a hoax). So in other words, you aren’t sure yourself.

Show me where there has been an intelligent, in-depth study of the comparison by qualified, unbiased, scientists between man-made climate change vs natural climate change?

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

