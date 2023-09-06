Editor: In response to the Aug. 29 John M.Crisp commentary, “The real problem with all-electric cars:” “Ramaswamy is almost certainly wrong about this.” (His claim that human behavior is causing climate change being a hoax). So in other words, you aren’t sure yourself.
Show me where there has been an intelligent, in-depth study of the comparison by qualified, unbiased, scientists between man-made climate change vs natural climate change?
There isn’t one, because there is no way one acquire the information to measure a comparison, let alone measure the climate. There is just too many variables to compare the two let alone come up with a consensus for either, both are always in flux. The seasons, el Nino, la Nina, the earths tilt, the mood of the sun, volcano activity, etc all natural and all contribute to the flux. The natural climate has been changing on this planet since its beginning. Ever since O.A.C. has gave birth to “The Green New Deal” under the guise of a federal government power grab to control every facet of our lives, it has been nothing but propaganda. In the 70s it was global cooling argument, well that didn’t convince anyone, so then came the global warming argument, that didn’t convince anyone either. So now the Green New Deal group has coined climate change, all encompassing, for any disaster happening on earth. How can anyone argue with that?
“Overwhelming majority of credible climate scientist”, I not sure about “majority” as there are just as many, if not more, credible climate scientists saying that man-made climate change isn’t true. The believers are being subsidized by the Feds to push their agenda so they have to say it’s real or they receive no more money. We hardly ever hear in the media about the nonbeliever scientists because it doesn’t follow the Feds leftist media agenda.
So tell me what is the end goal here, are the Feds trying to get us back to what the climate was in 1947, or 1916, or… Or is the end goal just a huge power grab? And if so how is one to measure the climate, if we get there?
