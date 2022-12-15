Editor: According to a recently published study from the U. S. Dept of Education citing the percent of growth in population in public schools this startling information is revealed:

From 2000-2019 the student population grew 7.6%, the teacher population grew 8.7%, and the district administrators population grew a Whopping 87.6%! Would be great if incoming Gov. Hobbs’s plan to infuse more money into education is to require the money be used for teachers and students only! I, for one, am skeptical.

