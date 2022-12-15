Editor: According to a recently published study from the U. S. Dept of Education citing the percent of growth in population in public schools this startling information is revealed:
From 2000-2019 the student population grew 7.6%, the teacher population grew 8.7%, and the district administrators population grew a Whopping 87.6%! Would be great if incoming Gov. Hobbs’s plan to infuse more money into education is to require the money be used for teachers and students only! I, for one, am skeptical.
Parents, you must get personally and totally involved in your children’s education, preschool thru grade 12 at least. You do have a right to know what, how and when your children are taught various subjects, skills, attitudes and values. In the 70s, Values Clarification was my first experience in questionable topics I was expected to “teach” (in CA). It underwent title changes over the years as other teachers like me and some parents balked. Don’t be fooled by cutsie language. Look into exactly what it has become in this century. “What’s right for you may not be right for me” has become “You believe and do as I say or you are of no value!”
Of course this is NOT the way it is in every classroom or even school or district but over 14 years of school it is wise to be sure your child experiences more truth than untruth and that your home values are respected.
