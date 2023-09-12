Editor: US Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama has declared the US Department of Defense’s policy of paying for travel to neighboring states when a female service member or a female dependent needs reproductive medical care to be so obscene that he must prevent the promotions of hundreds of US military officers.

Why is it obscene? Because Senator Tommy knows what needs to be done in every medical situation more than the people directly involved.

Mohave Crone

He could care less about abortions, he just wants to weaken the U.S. military by denying these promotions and stop the U.S. military from giving aid to Ukraine. Why? Because he’s a Putin tool who has spent much of his short time in office parroting Russian talking points on Ukraine as well as sharing his unusual viewpoint on the “problem” with the U.S. military. —. May 11, 2023 AP article “We are losing in the military so fast. Our readiness in terms of recruitment,” Tuberville said, according to the station’s transcript of the May 4 interview. “And why? I’ll tell you why. Because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda.” When asked if he believed white nationalists should be allowed in the U.S. military, Tuberville responded, “Well, they call them that. I call them Americans.”

