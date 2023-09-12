Editor: US Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama has declared the US Department of Defense’s policy of paying for travel to neighboring states when a female service member or a female dependent needs reproductive medical care to be so obscene that he must prevent the promotions of hundreds of US military officers.
Why is it obscene? Because Senator Tommy knows what needs to be done in every medical situation more than the people directly involved.
This is an old and hallowed position of the party which claims credit for championing individual rights. It seems those rights are championed better if the individual has the right sex, the right skin tone, and the proper bank balance. Otherwise, not so much.
The poor Senator has repeatedly said he despises the “wokeness” of the military. What I think he despises most is the possibility that enlisted folks will think for themselves. The policies the Senator goes on about so persistently were instituted and approved by civilian appointees of the President. They can fight back. Thus, the Senator goes after military members who cannot.
It is time for the US Senate to end this situation. Else, Senator Tuberville will continue to rule as a minority of one in the best tradition of the GOP.
Maybe if his wife or daughter had ever been living in base housing and needed medical care not available in that state, the Senator would have a better understanding. However, he has never served and never will serve so his family will never be in that position.
He could care less about abortions, he just wants to weaken the U.S. military by denying these promotions and stop the U.S. military from giving aid to Ukraine. Why? Because he’s a Putin tool who has spent much of his short time in office parroting Russian talking points on Ukraine as well as sharing his unusual viewpoint on the “problem” with the U.S. military. —. May 11, 2023 AP article “We are losing in the military so fast. Our readiness in terms of recruitment,” Tuberville said, according to the station’s transcript of the May 4 interview. “And why? I’ll tell you why. Because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda.” When asked if he believed white nationalists should be allowed in the U.S. military, Tuberville responded, “Well, they call them that. I call them Americans.”
https://apnews.com/article/tommy-tuberville-white-nationalists-military-3a38da5a664b911260ea994415016600
