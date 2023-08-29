Editor: Monday’s online newspaper had a front page story about so called “Constitutional Sheriffs. In case you didn’t know, these are elected law enforcement officers in Counties. They are organized and their mantra is to NOT enforce laws they don’t like. Both State and Federal. First off, they are sworn to enforce all laws. They are not authorized to enforce just the ones they like. And secondly, and please listen up those who agree with them, what about duly elected Democrat sheriffs? Let’s say a Democrat sheriff thinks owning a weapon capable of killing masses of people is not to his liking. By your thinking it would be OK for that Sheriff to ban them in his county. Right? What’s good for the goose...etc. For the first time I am really scared about whether or not our Country is going to survive as a democracy. We have law enforcement officers trying to pick and choose what laws they choose to enforce. We have the leading candidate for President from one of the two major political parties facing over 90 criminal counts of trying to overthrow the government. And he has raised millions off of his mug shot. Maybe I am getting old but I remember when a candidate for public office would be forced out of a race for having been busted for underage drinking while a teenager. To those on the MAGA right wing, please, I beg you. Step back for a moment and consider what you are doing to the United States of America and who you choose to support. Our freedoms are at stake.
Jim Rosensweet
“To those on the MAGA right wing, please, I beg you. Step back for a moment and consider what you are doing to the United States of America and who you choose to support. Our freedoms are at stake.” These four sentences pretty much says it all! Agenda, anyone? Your vote is as good as mine, cast it when you get a chance. [thumbup][huh][tongue][whistling][rolleyes][wink] Deaton
Jim you started out with many good talking points but at the end when you stated that I beg you. Step back for a moment and consider what you are doing to the United States of America and who you choose to support. Our freedoms are at stake. I say don't let the left with all their trajectory sway your thinking. The left has weaponized the FBI and DOJ to target anyone who has challenged the 2020 election. These indictments are just another tool in their arsenal to try and keep Trump from office. We can't cave to them. They are by far the biggest threat to our democracy with their one party desire. They seek total control over our lives. Think I'm wrong now they are setting the ground works for another pandemic shut down. This is their back up plan in case Trump prevails. These are the type of people I would be most afraid of. Lets Go Brandon
Jim, there's a difference between a sheriff not enforcing unconstitutional laws and the sheriff creating laws of his/her own when desired. You see the difference, right?
You'll be fine, Jim. We all will. According to what I read in the article, those members of that group do not enforce laws that violate the Constitution. It said nothing about them only enforcing laws that they support. Your example of the Dem Sheriff was ridiculous, but it was your best shot, I suppose.
As for your concern over the guy under indictments, can't you wait to see if he is convicted of anything? He was "indicted" by your Party twice, but you could not get the Senate to convict him. Are you unwilling to follow laws and procedures? Isn't that the same behavior he is going to be on trial for?
You will get through this traumatic time. We have all been here before in some ways. The system usually works. When it doesn't, there is little we the People can do about it.
