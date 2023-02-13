Editor: Lou Wilber belittles President Biden’s State of the Union address using adjectives like, embarrassed, sick and stumbled, and I wondered if I had actually watched and listened to the same broadcast. Funny, because the news media, even FOX, thought he did pretty well, including giving back “as good as he got” from the uncouth Republican hecklers.
He spoke with gusto and energy and covered most of the topics that concern every American. I do congratulate Mr. Wilber for even listening to the talk as, I’m sure, most staunch right wingers did not. Wilber concludes by bemoaning the fact that we have not been able to balance the budget since 1997. The year was actually 1998 during the Bill Clinton administration, a feat only accomplished a few times in the last 50 years.
